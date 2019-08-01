Florida’s annual sales tax holiday to begin Friday

SWEETWATER, FLA. (WSVN) - It’s almost time to go back to school, and for many South Florida families, that means shopping for supplies and clothes for the new school year.

Florida’s annual back to school sales tax holiday begins Friday, which means no sales tax on select items for five days.

For parents like Dave Simmons, the annual discount provides a little relief for the back to school shopping.

“There are things you have to worry about,” Simmons said. “You have to buy certain supplies. Save a lot of money and go about your business. That’s all you can do, really.”

Visitors will also benefit from the tax break.

“In Spain, we don’t have this, but I think it’s really cool, and it would be a great idea to have it there,” visitor Janice Molina said.

The annual sales tax holiday will run from Aug. 2 to Aug. 6. Among the items that qualify for the tax break include electronics priced at $1,000 or less, clothes, shoes and bags priced at $60 or less and school supplies costing $15 or less.

When asked about what her favorite part of back to school was, Dyaniz Marti, a high school student, said, “Just the first week. Just to look good, honestly.”

“My favorite part is the shopping right before. I be getting everything, ” Jennifer Enrique, a high school student, said.

Many of the shoppers at Dolphin Mall 7News spoke to said they were just happy to save any money they could.

Simmons said the real holiday starts once the children have returned to class.

“Freedom. Ready for them to be in school, you know? Do your thing, no one nosing around the house,” Simmons said.

For a complete list of all the of the items that are eligible for the discount, click here.

