TAMPA, Fla. (WSVN) – ZooTampa is rejoicing with the arrival of an 80-100 pound bundle of joy – a newborn Southern white rhino calf!

Newborn rhino calves can weigh up to 100 pounds. (Courtesy: ZooTampa) Born in the evening hours of Tuesday, this male calf is already displaying strength, nursing alongside his experienced mother. (Courtesy: ZooTampa) ZooTampa is now home to seven rhinos. (Courtesy: ZooTampa) Southern white rhinos can live for 40 to 50 years. (Courtesy: ZooTampa) Southern white rhinos are the second-largest land mammals after elephants. (Courtesy: ZooTampa) (Courtesy: ZooTampa) (Courtesy: ZooTampa) Southern white rhinos have pregnancies that last 16 to 18 months. (Courtesy: ZooTampa)

Born in the evening hours of Tuesday, this male calf is already displaying strength, nursing alongside his experienced mother, 19-year-old Kidogo. This significant birth marks the ninth of its kind within ZooTampa’s southern white rhino crash (the term for a group of rhinos).

Kidogo and the first-time dad, Mufasa, were thoughtfully paired as part of the Species Survival Plans, overseen by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums. These plans aim to ensure the survival of protected, threatened, and endangered species.

Chris Massaro, Senior VP, Zoological Operations, expressed his excitement in a news release issued by the zoo.

“Kidogo did great with the birth of her sixth baby, and she is being very attentive,” he said. “The birth is also special for first-time dad, Mufasa. The calf is a critical step in our continued effort to save the imperiled species from extinction.”

ZooTampa is now home to seven rhinos, including male Mufasa, females Kidogo, Alake, and Fugo, juveniles Ruby and Kayin, and the newly arrived male calf.

Southern white rhinos, the second-largest land mammals after elephants, have pregnancies that last 16 to 18 months and typically give birth every two to five years. At maturity, they boast two horns, measure 12 to 13 feet long, stand up to 6 feet tall from hoof to shoulder, and weigh 4,000 to 5,000 pounds.

These magnificent creatures can live for 40 to 50 years and sprint at impressive speeds of up to 30 miles per hour.

In the early 20th century, southern white rhinos faced near-extinction due to relentless hunting driven by the erroneous belief in the medicinal properties of their horns. Rhino horns, however, are composed of keratin, the same substance found in human fingernails and hair.

Currently, approximately 16,803 southern white rhinos exist in the wild, spanning 11 African countries. This new addition brings hope for the continued preservation of this endangered species.

