BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A baby kangaroo is on the road to recovery after a group of zookeepers lend a helping hand.

Staff members at the Brevard Zoo noticed “Holly” the kangaroo had a hurt leg back in June.

After conducting X-rays, experts confirmed the animal had a broken leg, which if left untended would’ve cut the kangaroo’s life short in the wild.

Zookeepers worked together to provide emergency care for the animal.

“Their bones are very fragile and moms sort of go around just doing their business jumping, hopping, boxing with the other and her left was just a casualty of that,” said Lauren Hinson, Director of Animal Programs.

Holly is now recovering well and zoo staff hope she will be able to use both of her legs and return to her family soon.

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