NAPLES,FLA. (WSVN) – After months of dedicated care, two adult female loggerhead turtles, named “Fanny” and “Gouda,” were released back into the wild.

According to a news release, Zoo Miami’s Animal Health Team, in collaboration with the Florida Department of Environmental Protection, the Conservancy of Southwest Florida, and the Florida Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC), orchestrated the return of these once-ailing creatures at Delnor-Wiggins Pass State Park, Tuesday.

Fanny and Gouda first arrived at Zoo Miami’s Sea Turtle Hospital on March 14th and March 28th, respectively, in a dire condition. Weighing between 150-170 pounds each, they were lethargic, covered in barnacles, severely anemic, and emaciated due to their exposure to Red Tide. The Animal Health Team promptly initiated a comprehensive regimen of care, encompassing IV fluids, nourishment, antibiotics, de-wormers, and meticulous cleansing to rid them of the encrusted barnacles and algae.

Through the tireless efforts of the team, Fanny and Gouda experienced a remarkable recovery, ultimately earning their release into the ocean. Considering their original rescue locations along Florida’s gulf coast, a decision was made to return them to the same general area, in proximity to Naples and Tampa.

In anticipation of their return to the wild, both turtles were gently extracted from their recovery tanks at the Sea Turtle Hospital, undergoing a final thorough cleansing. Additionally, flipper tags were attached to supplement their microchips, ensuring future identification.

Accompanied by the Animal Health Team, the rehabilitated turtles embarked on a two-hour journey to Delnor-Wiggins Pass State Park, where they were met by the enthusiastic support of the Florida Department of Environmental Protection, the Conservancy of Southwest Florida, and a host of dedicated volunteers.

With the assistance of the park’s staff and volunteers, Fanny and Gouda were delicately transferred from the transport van to special boards and carried down to the sandy beach. Placed a few yards from the water’s edge, the turtles’ security straps were gently undone, setting them free to navigate their way back into the ocean.

The collective efforts of Zoo Miami’s Animal Health Team, the Florida Department of Environmental Protection, the Conservancy of Southwest Florida, and the Florida Wildlife Conservation Commission have not only given Fanny and Gouda a second chance at life but have also contributed to the ongoing preservation of Florida’s diverse marine ecosystem.

