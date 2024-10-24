BREVARD COUNTY, Florida (WESH) — A 72-year-old man in Rockledge is facing charges after he allegedly shot and killed his dog.

Officials said he opened fire in his home after he was upset that Florida Power & Light had not yet restored his power after Hurricane Milton.

“You had evil in your heart, you were mad, you couldn’t control your emotions, and you were drunk, and you killed your dog,” Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey said.

John Burgos was taken to jail Wednesday.

According to the arrest report, the shooting happened around 4 a.m. Oct. 12.

“He’s all mad because FPL hadn’t got to him to turn his power back on so he starts shooting his gun inside the house,” Ivey said.

The man’s dog, Flick, was shot.

Ivey said Burgos was intoxicated when he opened fire.

The arrest report says Burgos went to his neighbor’s house looking for a phone and then called 911.

“He goes back, sits on the porch, doesn’t try to render aid or anything,” Ivey said.

When officers arrived, Burgos allegedly told them he shot his gun twice.

They found Flick lying down against an open window with bloody wounds to his rib and near his stomach.

The dog was taken to a nearby vet office but did not survive.

“[Burgos] still shows no remorse for what happened,” Ivey said. “Only thing he said when he was told that his dog had died is, ‘Man, FPL made me do that.’ No! You’re an idiot! That’s what made you do this.”

Burgos’ charges are shooting a missile into a dwelling, animal cruelty and use of a firearm under the influence of alcohol.

He is being held without bond.

