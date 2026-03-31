NEAR SARASOTA, Fla. (WSVN) — A 16-year-old boy from Wyoming made a prehistoric find off of Florida’s Gulf Coast.

Aiden Andrews came across a six-inch megalodon shark tooth last week.

Andrews and his father Brian were on a guided dive through a fossil-hunting tour company known as Fossil Junkies in Manasota Key near Sarasota, when the teen discovered the tooth.

Experts say a tooth of that size is a rare find.

Scientists believe the largest megalodon reached about 60 feet and weighed up to 50 tons.

Copyright 2026 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.