DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (WSVN) — A big birthday party was held this weekend to honor one of our nation’s heroes — one that came a little early this year.

World War II veteran Harold Terens is about to turn 102 years old, but he and his family chose not to wait for the actual day. Surrounded by loved ones, the South Florida man was seen dancing with family members at the celebration held in Delray Beach.

Terens served in the U.S. Air Force during D-Day, helping repair planes and transport prisoners after the invasion.

While he’s seen a lot in life, he said this moment hit differently.

“I have created a family of 35 people. If I had been killed in the war, there would be no party, and these 35 people would not be here today,” he said.

Terens was honored last year in France for his service. He’ll hit 102 on Aug. 6, with plans for even more celebrations ahead.

