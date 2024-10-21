TAMPA, FLA. (WSVN) - A driver spotted going the wrong way on a Florida highway caused a very dangerous situation during the overnight hours.

A Florida Highway Patrol trooper spotted a Kia Sportage heading northbound along the southbound lanes of Interstate 275 in Tampa, just after 3:50 a.m. on Sunday.

The trooper attempted a PIT maneuver, but the woman behind the wheel of the Kia kept on going. It took another PIT maneuver to get the motorist to stop, sending the SUV into a wall.

The woman was booked into the Hillsborough County Jail. She faces several charges, including driving under the influence with property damage, possession of a controlled substance and leaving the scene of a crash.

