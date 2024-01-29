LAKELAND, Fla. (WSVN) — A Lakeland man, identified as 37-year-old Craig Hilgenberg, was arrested on Sunday for driving on the wrong side of the road after Florida Highway Patrol troopers needed to intervene.

The incident caught the attention of a state trooper who spotted a red Honda Accord travelling east on the westbound lanes of Interstate 4.

According to officials, the trooper had to perform to PIT maneuvers to bring the wrong-way vehicle to a stop.

Following his arrest, Hilgenberg reportedly smelled like alcohol and had a slurred speech. The drunk driver was taken to Polk County Jail where he vomited in the parking lot, authorities said.

Hilgenberg was charged with one count of fleeing with disregard of safety to persons or property and one count of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

