‘World’s Largest Christmas Light Maze’ opens near Tampa

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WSVN) — ‘Tis the season! The “World’s Largest Christmas Light Maze” is making its grand opening in the Sunshine State.

Enchanted Christmas is opening its lights maze at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida.

The maze, which features large sculptures, an ice skating trail and a sea of Christmas lights, will be open starting Friday through Dec. 29.

Also present will be a Christmas Market and a VIP dining section.

Tickets cost between $14.99 to $23.99 for children (ages 4-13), $16.99 to $25.99 for teens (ages 14-17) and $19.99 to $32.99 for adults (ages 18-64).

Discounts are available for seniors, military and first responders, and students.

