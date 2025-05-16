OVIEDO, Fla. (WSVN) — A Central Florida public works crew got scaly surprise when they found an alligator lurking in a stormwater pipe, and city officials said it’s not the first time a reptile has caused an underground ruckus.

Crews in Oviedo were using a robot to ensure the pipe is ready for the rainy season when they spotted the gator just hanging out in the pipe.

The workers couldn’t believe the outlandish sight, and neither could the residents of Oviedo

“Weird indeed,” said a woman

“It looks like a baby,” said a man.

The city posted a video to social media on Thursday, saying, “You loved him the first time around, and now he’s back.”

The first time officials are referring to was back in 2023.

It happened in the same area, during the same routine check of a pipe. However, it’s highly unlikely this is the same gator from before.

“It’s Florida. You know, if there’s water, there’s going to be a gator,” said a man.

Though just like before, people are loving the sharp-toothed dweller, even naming it the so-called “pipe pup.”

“That sounds like an appropriate name for it, the ‘pipe pup,'” said a man

Area residents hope the gator can stay safe and cozy down under, away from people on the surface.

“No gator around me, not cool at all,” said a woman.

The gator was allowed to stay in the pipe since it wasn’t bothering anything or anyone.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.