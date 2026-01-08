TAMPA, FLA. (WSVN) - The Florida Aquarium in Tampa is restoring reefs one polyp at a time.

Aquarium workers transplanted 9,000 baby coral polyps born at the conservation center.

All of them will eventually be released into east coast waters in hopes they can help restore Florida’s coral reef.

“Without some input into restoring those reefs, then we’re going to lose those species over time,” said Martha Campbell.

Researchers say 90% of Florida’s reef is gone, mostly from a historic heat wave in 2023 that caused mass coral bleaching.

“Florida’s coral reef is an $8.5 billion asset to our economy in the state. People don’t realize that reefs are critical to protect our coastlines, to support our fisheries, and to support our tourism,” said Keri O’Neil, Coral Conservation Program at The Florida Aquarium.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.