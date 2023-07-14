LOXAHATCHEE, FLA. (WSVN) – Chaos erupted at a Palm Beach County hospital when a woman identified as Kendra Greene entered the NICU unit and forcibly removed her five-day-old baby from the ventilator.

During her escape with the infant, she stabbed several hospital staff members who attempted to stop her, leaving them injured but fortunate to have survived the harrowing ordeal.

Deputies from the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office responded to Palms West Hospital, located at 13001 Southern Blvd in Loxahatchee, following reports of a stabbing at approximately 10:30 p.m., Thursday. Upon arrival, law enforcement officials discovered the gravity of the situation. According to their investigation, Kendra Greene, the suspect in question, not only left with her newborn but also brandished a knife to fend off the hospital staff members who tried to intervene.

During the chaotic episode, Greene managed to drop the infant off to a family member before fleeing the scene. Prompt medical attention was administered to the abducted child, who was later transported back to Palms West Hospital by Palm Beach County Fire Rescue (PBCFR). The latest reports indicate that the infant is in stable condition.

Meanwhile, the three staff members who suffered injuries during the confrontation received immediate medical care for their non-life-threatening wounds. Thankfully, their injuries were not severe, and they were discharged from the hospital on the same evening.

Greene was located and arrested a short time later and booked into Palm Beach County Jail. She is charged with battery, aggravated child abuse and resisting arrest.

