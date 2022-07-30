DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (WSVN) — It was a draining day for a kitten who was found stuck in a tight spot in Delray Beach.

A woman who spotted 6-week-old Donatello trapped in a storm drain earlier this week called Delray Beach Fire Rescue for help.

After six days of unsuccessful rescue attempts, the woman called Liz Jones, who is so dedicated to rescuing animals that she crawled inside herself.

Cellphone video captured the moment Jones managed to grab the cat.

“I crawled through about 250 to 300 feet of pipe that was running alongside the road there, and we were able to kind of trap him toward the end between myself and the other rescuers,” said Jones.

Jones is currently fostering Donatello. A GoFundMe page has been set up to foot his nearly $800 animal hospital bill.

If you would like to help with Donatello’s vet bill, click here.

