MELBOURNE, Fla. (WSVN) — There was a heart warming reunion between a good Samaritan and a woman who was rescued from a sinking boat four decades ago.

“I’ll never forget him,” Memory Wilks said. “I can’t thank him enough, he is truly my hero.”

Wilks was clearing out her parents’ home recently when she found a newspaper article from 1982.

The article was about her family’s boat, which sank near Melbourne.

The article mentioned the man who was credited with saving their lives.

After a quick Facebook search, the two connected.

“The boat was half sunk, they were a like a foot and a half of water, deep already, all their belongings were floating away,” Doug Ritter said. “They were in a panic.”

“He reached his hand down, he said, ‘Sweetie, I got you. Grab my hand,'” Wilk’s said.

Ritter was able to rescue all seven members of Wilk’s family.

He said that was the best day he’s ever had on the beach.

