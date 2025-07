TAMPA, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman was rescued from a burning vehicle after being involved in a rollover crash in Tampa.

Tampa Police said they used a baton to smash the windshield open, allowing the victim to crawl out safely.

Officials said the woman and two officers suffered minor injuries and are all expected to be OK.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.