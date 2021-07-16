MARATHON, FLA. (WSVN) - A good Samaritan came to a woman’s rescue after a boat caught fire near Marathon.

Pictures released Friday afternoon showed the vessel engulfed by flames in Boot Key Harbor.

Investigators said a generator started leaking gas and caught fire on Thursday.

A woman aboard the 36-foot sailboat jumped overboard.

She was picked up by a good Samaritan and taken to the hospital with minor burns.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.