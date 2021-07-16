MARATHON, FLA. (WSVN) - A good Samaritan came to a woman’s rescue after a boat caught fire near Marathon.

Pictures released Friday afternoon showed the vessel engulfed by flames in Boot Key Harbor.

Investigators said a generator started leaking gas and caught fire on Thursday.

A woman aboard the 36-foot sailboat jumped overboard.

She was picked up by a good Samaritan and taken to the hospital with minor burns.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox