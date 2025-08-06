PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (WSVN)– A woman was rescued after she became stuck under a Florida bridge.

The victim was stuck below the Crosstown Parkway bridge in Port St. Lucie and started struggling to get out.

She said she went into the water to cool off, but the currents kicked in and kept her inside.

A passerby heard her screams for help and called authorities.

“We’re going to get you out of there, OK? We’re going to come up to you and then bring you on in, OK?” said a Port St. Lucie Police officer.

Rescue crews tossed the victim a float and pulled her to safety.

The woman suffered minor injuries but is expected to be OK.

