(WSVN) - Days after a U.S. Citizen was seen on a viral social media video crying out for help as federal agents dragged and briefly detained her in Key Largo, she is speaking out about the ordeal.

In a statement to the Miami Herald, the unidentified healthcare worker said the situation escalated quickly.

“From the very beginning of the encounter, there was clear intimidation. To clarify, I did roll down my window the moment they pulled me over, and any claim saying that I refused to do so is completely false,” she wrote.

The video was recorded by Miami Herald reporter David Goodhue, who witnessed the detainment of the woman on Dec. 3. As agents dragged her on the floor, she yelled she was a U.S. Citizen.

“I’m a U.S. Citizen. Please help me! This is unfair. Why are you doing this to me?” she said.

Her screams and story sparked international attention.

“I think they’re asking her for her ID. Didn’t appear like she had her identification on her, and then, after a while, things got rough, as you can see,” said Goodhue in an interview with 7News after his video went viral.

The woman’s statement addressed this moment, where she said: “Before I could even reach for my driver’s license, the individuals surrounding my vehicle threatened to break my window, creating fear and pressure instead of allowing me a moment to comply. Their tone and actions made it extremely difficult to remain calm or feel safe.”

The video shows the woman being handcuffed and put into an SUV before being released minutes later. She said the men who detained her never told her who they were, and their vehicle had no visible identification.

“Being surrounded by masked, unidentified men was terrifying. I have seen many incidents online of people impersonating law enforcement, and in that moment, I panicked. My body began shaking, and I went into severe anxiety and possibly a panic attack, genuinely afraid for my safety,” she wrote.

At the end of her statement, the woman said what happened to her should not be taking place in America.

“I want to make something absolutely clear: This is not the America that I grew up in, and this is not the America that we represent. I refuse to allow anyone, identified or not, to violate my rights or strip away my dignity.”

U.S. Customs and Border Protection said the woman refused to comply with repeated orders to identify herself and that she was driving her boyfriend’s car, a man the agency said is in the country illegally.

Officials added that once the woman’s identity was confirmed, she was “promptly released.”

