MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (WPBF) — Stunned by the recent alligator attack, frequent boaters of the South Fork St. Lucie River in Martin County said the victim is lucky to be alive.

The sheriff’s office said the 27-year-old woman is recovering from several broken bones and lacerations to her right hand and wrist.

It said she went for an evening boat ride with her boyfriend and dog around 8 p.m. While they were in waist-deep water, officials said she was bitten on her hand and wrist and pulled under for a moment.

The sheriff’s office said her boyfriend was able to grab her and drag her back up out of the water, which is when the gator ended up releasing the woman.

He then drove her to the boat ramp at Charlie Leighton Park to meet with first responders.

Officials say neither her boyfriend nor her dog was hurt.

As a member of the Treasure Coast Rowing Club, Laura Garcia has spent a lot of time on the St. Lucie River. She said she was shocked because she did not expect this to happen.

“I wouldn’t dangle my feet or my hands,” Garcia said, “Alligators live here, it’s summertime, and you just don’t want to take that risk.”

Frequent boater James Sykes said it’s important to be mindful of wildlife and stay out of the water.

“It’s not to swim, it’s not even to walk in … it’s their territory, we’re intruding on them,” Sykes said.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said it has located the gator involved.

