PUNTA GORDA, Fla. (WSVN) —A Charlotte County deputy was shot and killed during a traffic stop Sunday afternoon. Now, the woman who tried to save his life is recounting her efforts.

24-year-old Michelle Pardo, a gas station attendant, performed CPR on Charlotte County Deputy Elio Diaz moments after he was shot.

Diaz was shot by a man during a routine traffic stop.

“I never would have expected I would even ran out there,” said Pardo.

He was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

“Keeping an eye on them and everything did look fine. I didn’t really see anything too, too, too suspicious. It looked funny, like different, but I never would have expected that. Never,” said Pardo.

Members of the community are in disbelief.

“My heart just goes out, you know I just love the police officers and they sacrifice so much. And when something like this happens, it just breaks all of our hearts and we just support the blue and back the blue and love the blue and we pray for the officer’s family and his wife and his children,” said Bill Farr.

Pardo, a mother of two, said she’s holding her kids a little tighter.

And wants his family to know.

“I need them to know that I did try. I really did. I didn’t know him personally, but I just couldn’t,” said Pardo.

Diaz was posthumously promoted to the rank of sergeant on Monday.

The Charlotte County Sherriff’s Office shared an emotional post honoring Diaz, an 11-year veteran of the force, and thanked the community for their support during this difficult time.

A massive manhunt ensued for the suspect, who was identified as 24-year-old Andrew Mostyn Junior.

When they caught up with him, police say they were forced to fire when he reached for a gun.

As for Sgt. Diaz, he leaves behind a wife and four children.

