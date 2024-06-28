COCOA BEACH, Fla (WSVN) — A woman in Central Florida was injured after a flying umbrella landed on her leg, piercing through it.

The painful sunbather scare occurred Saturday on Cocoa Beach, south of Cape Canaveral.

The beach day involved powerful winds that caused the beach umbrella to fly high in the air and send it hurling down into the woman’s leg.

Emergency crews responded moments later and treated the woman.

The woman’s family said her injuries were painful, but not life-threatening.

