An alligator attack on a Florida trail landed a woman in the hospital, officials say.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said the victim was hiking near Naples over the weekend.

The gator reportedly bit her leg and arm.

“I’m shocked actually. I am. I’ve never heard of anyone being attacked or anything by an alligator,” said local Susan Knowlton.

“I stay away from them and keep your distance. If you stay away from them , they’ll stay away from you,” said local Joshua Bucher.

Officials said gator attacks are rare and the predators generally leave people alone.

Still, they remind hikers to be cautious.

The woman’s condition has not yet been released.

