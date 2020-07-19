Woman hospitalized after small plane crashes in Wellington

WELLINGTON, Fla. (WSVN) — Rescue crews took a woman to the hospital after, officials said, the small plane she was flying crashed in Palm Beach County.

Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office deputies and fire rescue units responded to the scene of the crash at the Wellington Aero Club, at around 11:30 a.m., Sunday.

Officials said the 36-year-old victim, who was the aircraft’s pilot, suffered numerous bone fractures, but her injuries are not life-threatening.

Paramedics transported her to St. Mary’s Medical Center in West Palm Beach for treatment.

Authorities said the pilot was the only one on board the plane.

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the cause of the crash.

