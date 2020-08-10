Woman finds python in washing machine in West Palm Beach apartment

WEST PALM BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida woman’s load of laundry turned into a slithery surprise, after she discovered a python inside her washing machine.

Emily Visnic was about to load her laundry into the washer when she noticed snakeskin.

She thought it was clothing, but when she reached into the washer, she felt the snake slither.

Visnic ran out of her apartment complex in West Palm Beach and asked for help to remove the reptile.

Days later, she’s still shaken up. She thought she could still hear the snake.

“I was really, really freaked out. I kept thinking it was ‘cause the thing kept hissing, so, like, I was walking around my car. ‘Did I just hear a hiss or did I just hear that move?’ You know?” Visnic said.

Animal Control believes the snake managed to get into the machine by traveling through the building’s ventilation system.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.