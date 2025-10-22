CLEARWATER, Fla. (WSVN) — Police in Clearwater responded to call of a snake on top of a car.

According to Clearwater Police, a woman came to her car and found a 5-foot boa constrictor on top of the hood along the 1300 block of Franklin Street, Oct. 12.

Officers came prepared with a snake hook and were able to wrangle the snake into a box.

Police said the snake is most likely an abandoned pet.

The reptile was taken to a local pet store in hopes of finding it a proper home.

