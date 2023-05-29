NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. (WSVN) — It was a scary day for families after a woman’s reckless ride down a Florida beach.

Witnesses said they feared for their lives after the driver of a dark blue Nissan SUV, suspected of driving while inebriated, stormed through the beach and into the water at a park in New Smyrna Beach, Saturday.

Video shared by the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office showed the SUV in the shallow water as deputies spoke with the driver.

Body camera footage captured the conversation with the motorist, identified as 26-year-old Sarah Ramsammy.

“OK, what happened?” a deputy asked the driver.

“Um, I’m not sure. I was driving, and they kinda stopped us. They said that we almost hit a child. I didn’t think that we did,” said Ramsammy.

Witnesses described the scene as chaotic.

Investigators said Ramsammy had a blood alcohol level of .153, almost double the legal limit.

“She’s gonna go to jail, OK?” a deputy said to a woman standing next to Ramsammy.

No,” said the woman.

“All right so you can go with her, or you can stay out and get her out of jail with a bond,” said the deputy.

“And why am I going to jail?” asked Ramsammy.

“‘Cause right now I think you were driving under the influence,” said the deputy.

“OK,” said Ramsammy.

The driver was charged with DUI and reckless driving. She was also cited for failure to obey a traffic control device.

