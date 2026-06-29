GENEVA, Fla. (WSVN) — A woman has died after an alligator attack in a Central Florida river, authorities said.

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, the 31-year-old victim was swimming in a river near a hiking trail outside Orlando on Sunday when she was bitten by an alligator.

Rescue crews rushed the woman to the hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries.

Now wildlife crews are working to trap the animal.

Residents who frequent the area reacted to the tragedy.

“That’s very upsetting for her and her family, too. I couldn’t imagine that happening to my mom or sisters,” said Jamie Meagher. “I’ve gone fishing here and also on walks, too, like with my dad and my mom, we’ve gone on walks with my dogs, but there’s a lot of, like, gators and stuff we wouldn’t ever go swimming in here.”

Officials said it’s rare for alligators to cause serious injuries to people in Florida.

“Hope they get that thing out of here. You know, I like nature and stuff, but, you know, once it starts attacking people, that crosses the line for me,” said Leo Estepiman.

FWC officials have not confirmed where exactly the victim was bitten, as they continue to investigate.

Officials also took the opportunity to remind the public to be cautious since it is alligator mating season, so the reptiles are more aggressive.

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