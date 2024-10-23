JENSEN BEACH, Fla. (WSVN) — A woman injured multiple people after she crashed a golf cart into a crowded restaurant in Jensen Beach.

It happened Saturday at Tako Tiki just outside of Port Saint Lucie in Jensen Beach.

Surveillance video captured a golf cart squeezing its way up a ramp and into a dining area, slamming into multiple tables and people.

“If you look at the video, it’s pretty traumatic or dramatic. It’s you can see some people almost end up underneath the golf cart,” said Martin County Sherrif’s Office Captain Ruben Romero.

Investigators with the MCSO said an employee from the Ocean Breeze Resort had driven the cart about half a mile to Tako Tiki.

Somewhere along the way, a woman got in the cart with the employee.

Investigators said at some point she was in the cart alone and tried to drive it.

“She did say she was trying to turn it on, didn’t know how to operate it and ended up crashing into tables full of people eating dinner,” said Romero.

Captain Romero said multiple people suffered serious injuries, including one woman who fractured her pelvis.

“She did claim that she had taken a sip of alcoholic beverage with dinner. But we did all our field sobriety tests. We did all the testing that we need to do with our traffic, and our DUI units, and results came back that she was not intoxicated at the time,” said Romero.

The woman driving the cart, who has not been identified, was charged with careless driving causing injuries.

Investigators do not believe alcohol was a factor.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.