FORT MYERS, Fla. (WSVN) – Chaos erupted at a Fort Myers beach over the weekend as beachgoers scrambled to safety when a driver in a Jeep defied rules by cruising down the shore.

Law enforcement intervened to stop the unconventional joyride, bringing the woman behind the wheel to a stop.

It remains unclear whether she will face charges in connection with the incident.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.