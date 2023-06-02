SARASOTA, Fla. (WSVN) – A Florida woman who had a near-death encounter with an eastern diamondback rattlesnake is now on the road to recovery.

Sierra Lynn was hiking near Sarasota when she thought was hit by a tree branch.

It turns out it was a poisonous bite from the rattlesnake that sent her into anaphylactic shock within minutes.

Lynn was airlifted to Sarasota Memorial Hospital in critical condition and doctors had to give her 58 vials of anti-venom to help her recover.

She is now in physical therapy and has a few weeks left in the hospital.

Doctors said she will be able to walk again.

