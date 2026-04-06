LAKE WORTH (WSVN) – Palm Beach County authorities arrested a woman on April 3, 2026, following an investigation into a series of package thefts from local residences. Tamika McGlashan was taken into custody after law enforcement executed a search warrant at a home in Lake Worth.

The investigation into the suspected serial “porch pirate” began on March 30, 2026. Investigators identified McGlashan as the suspect responsible for traveling to various homes and removing delivered packages from the dwellings.

During the search of the Lake Worth residence, law enforcement officers recovered numerous stolen items. Authorities stated these items are linked to multiple active investigations involving thefts throughout the county. McGlashan was taken into police custody at the scene of the warrant execution.

McGlashan was booked into the Palm Beach County Jail on several felony charges. Her charges include two counts of unarmed burglary of an unoccupied dwelling and multiple counts of grand theft from a dwelling.

The larceny charges involve property of varying values. Records indicate charges for grand theft of property worth between $40 and $750, as well as two separate counts for theft of property valued at more than $750.

The investigation into the series of thefts remains active and ongoing. McGlashan has since bonded out.

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