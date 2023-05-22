FROSTPROOF, FLA. (WSVN) – A 32-year-old woman from Orlando, identified as Ashauntie Cox, was arrested on Friday, May 19, after causing serious bodily harm to two children in her vehicle while fleeing from two crashes and driving under the influence. The incident occurred as the family was on their way to celebrate a 5-year-old’s kindergarten graduation.

According to witnesses and information gathered during the investigation, the first crash took place around 8:00 p.m. on US Hwy 27 at the intersection with US Hwy 98 near Frostproof. Cox, who was driving a blue Kia southbound on Hwy 27, collided with a grey Chevy Silverado pickup truck before attempting to flee the scene at a high rate of speed. As she recklessly continued down Hwy 27, weaving through traffic, she rear-ended a 2016 Honda CRV while trying to overtake it and the adjacent vehicle. Both the Honda CRV driver and Cox were traveling in the same direction. The driver of the CRV was treated and released with minor injuries at Sebring Hospital.

The impact of the collision caused Cox’s vehicle to flip multiple times, resulting in the ejection of two Orlando children aged 5 and 8. The children sustained significant injuries and were rushed to Tampa General Hospital, where they are currently in critical condition. Additionally, a 27-year-old female passenger suffered serious injuries to her spinal cord, hip, and back. She is now in stable condition at Lakeland Regional Health Medical Center.

Upon arrival at the crash site, deputies detected the odor of marijuana emanating from Cox’s vehicle. They also discovered a bottle of tequila inside. Cox was transported to the hospital for an interview with deputies. During questioning, Cox admitted to smoking marijuana earlier in the day and consuming four shots of tequila. Deputies observed signs of impairment, and Cox’s blood was drawn for further analysis.

Cox has been booked into the Polk County Jail and is facing multiple charges, including three counts of DUI with serious bodily injury (F3), two counts of negligent child abuse with great bodily harm (F2), reckless driving (F3), one count of DUI with property damage (M1), and one count of DUI (M2). Additional charges may be filed pending the outcome of the ongoing investigation.

Polk County Sheriff, Grady Judd, expressed his outrage at the incident.

“This woman had no regard for anyone’s life when she got behind the wheel intoxicated and then drove recklessly down a major highway, but what’s worse is the blatant disregard she had for the lives of the innocent children in her car,” Judd said. “I expect a successful prosecution to hold her accountable—and let’s hope she loses her driving privileges if she’s released from jail or prison. Please keep these babies and their families in your prayers.”

As the legal process unfolds, the community remains hopeful for justice for the injured children and their families, who were looking forward to celebrating a milestone in their young lives before tragedy struck.

