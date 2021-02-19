Woman arrested after threatening to shoot FBI agents in TikTok video amid Capitol riots probe

BOCA RATON, FLA. (WSVN) - Federal authorities have arrested a Boca Raton woman after, they said, she made profanity-laced threats on social media to shoot them if they came to her home to ask her whether she was involved in the Capitol riots.

According to the FBI, 59-year-old Suzanne Kaye posted the video in question to TikTok on Jan. 31.

“I need to let you know I need a drink,” she said in the clip as she held a bottle of Jack Daniels.

But investigators said Kaye had more to talk about than her desire for whiskey.

“I just got a call from the FBI. They want to come to talk to me about my visit to D.C. on January 6th,” she said in the video. “I told them, ‘Bro, I ain’t gonna talk to you unless I have counsel.'”

She went on to say, “I’m an American. I know my [expletive] rights, my First Amendment rights to free speech, my Second Amendment rights to carry a gun, to shoot your [expletive] [expletive] if you come to my house.”

Authorities said Kaye posted the same video on Instagram with the caption “F the FBI.”

The FBI said that two weeks before she posted the video, they had received a tip that the Boca Raton retiree, who calls herself “Angry Patriot Hippie” on Facebook, had been at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 6. On that date, rioters stormed the building as members of Congress attempted to certify the Electoral College vote count.

FBI agents reached out to Kaye, who lives off Lyons Road in Century Village.

In the criminal complaint, they wrote: “K asked the agents if they had proof that she traveled to Washington, D.C., on January 6, 2021. The agent stated that the FBI would like to interview her about her travel. K denied having traveled to Washington, D.C., but claimed she was aware of individuals who did travel there.”

The complaint stated that Kaye told them she was retired and had plenty of time to talk, but since she doesn’t drive, the interview would have to happen at her home.

Two days later, she posted the video to TikTok.

“So [expletive] you, [expletive] you for following me, and I don’t care. I’m glad you know who I am, [expletive],” she said in the video.

The perceived threat comes at a difficult time for the FBI.

Kaye posted the video two days before FBI Agents Laura Schwartzenberger and Daniel Alfin were gunned down as they served a warrant in Sunrise.

Now she is facing a federal charge of communicating a threat.

Kaye, who was arrested on domestic violence charges during a fight with her daughter a year ago, has posted several videos on different media platforms, often about politics.

However, there’s no evidence online she actually took part in the Capitol Hill riots.

It was that comment on TikTok, “To shoot your [expletive] [expletive] if you come to my house,” that has landed her in federal custody.

Since Kaye’s arrest, a petition has been filed to make sure she’s not able to possess or buy a weapon for at least the next 12 months.

