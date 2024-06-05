ORMOND BEACH, Fla. (WSVN) — A good Samaritan stepped in to save the day, holding a suspect at gunpoint until police arrived during an attempted carjacking.

Adam McDaniel, a North Carolina resident visiting the Sunshine State, did not hesitate to help a stranger in need. Witnesses say his actions made a big difference.

The incident unfolded when McDaniel noticed 36-year-old Marvette Perry acting suspiciously while he was pumping gas with his toddler in the car, just a few feet away from the victim. The other driver had stepped out of their vehicle to to enter the store, leaving their wife in the car.

“She was kind of acting kind of weird, so, I got my pistol out of my center console,” McDaniel said.

Moments later, Perry jumped into the other driver’s car. The owner of the vehicle grabbed Perry by the ankle to prevent her from driving away.

“I just couldn’t watch, sit back, watch that transpire and, and not do anything about it,” McDaniel said.

McDaniel, who had a laser sight on his pistol, aimed it at Perry and informed her that he was armed.

“When she saw the laser on her chest and I told her that I was armed, she just shut down,” he said.

Perry remained at gunpoint with the victim holding onto her leg until Ormond Police officers arrived. After a brief struggle, authorities managed to handcuff Perry and take her into custody.

I think it might have saved that gentleman’s car from getting jacked. It could have saved somebody from getting hurt,” said McDaniel as he reflected on the incident. “She could have been armed. I think it could have been a lot of things.”

Perry faces several charges, including carjacking and burglary with assault. She told officers that she has mental health issues and jumped into the car because she was stressed out.

