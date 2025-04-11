PORT ST. LUCIE, FLA. (WSVN) - - A woman was arrested after going on the attack against an Uber driver in Port St. Lucie.

The video taken by the driver the moment the passenger started yelling shows the moments the trip took a violent turn.

Port St. Lucie Police said Amanda Montero is the passenger in the Uber who began swearing.

“You put me in your vehicle and talk to me like [expletive] the whole [expletive] way,” she said on camera.

Off camera, the driver said they pulled over and started to record the incident after Montero began questioning their race and gender.

“We got a 911 call from the Uber driver alleging that she had a drunk passenger and they were arguing over the fact that the passenger might have had an open alcoholic beverage, which is illegal to have in an Uber or any vehicle for that matter in the state of Florida,” said Port St. Lucie Police Department Sergeant Dominick Mesiti. “It started escalating. And at that point, our suspect struck the Uber driver’s hand that had the phone, committing a battery, which is a misdemeanor.”

Montero was arrested. Police say picking up strangers can come with the same risks as getting in the car with one.

“If you feel uncomfortable, stop,” said Sergeant Mesiti. “Call 911. If there’s something going on, if things escalated like in this incident, stop. Call 911. If you have to, take your keys and get out of your car. They may damage the car, but at least you’re going to be protected physically, safely.”

According to Uber, Montero has since been banned from the app, as her behavior is a violation of their community guidelines.

