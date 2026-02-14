LEE COUNTY, Florida (WBBH) — A chase in Fort Myers ended with the arrest of 34-year-old Jenny Fales, who reportedly asked state troopers for a hamburger and fries instead of a lawyer.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers spotted a white Honda Accord near State Road 82 and I-75 in Lee County on Wednesday night, driven by Fales, who is accused of not pulling over despite attempts to stop her.

She is also accused of driving under the influence, running stoplights and red lights until troopers said they performed a PIT maneuver on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Lee Street to halt the vehicle.

Basil Bentley, in downtown Fort Myers just minutes away from where troopers stopped the car, said, “Stealing a car and then driving drunk, like, that’s crazy! That’s pretty crazy, you know?”

After the car was stopped, a trooper shattered the front passenger window to remove Fales from the vehicle. FHP reported that Fales was accused of showing signs of impairment and refusing to perform field sobriety exercises and a breathalyzer test.

According to FHP, during her arrest, Fales repeatedly told the troopers, “Just let me go, let’s go chill, eat a hamburger and fries,” and questioned why they couldn’t just go out to eat. She also argued that she didn’t belong in jail and had done nothing wrong.

Bentley advised the community to “stay safe out there.”

Fales was taken to the Lee County Jail and has a suspended driver’s license from Georgia.

