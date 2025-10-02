PORT CHARLOTTE, Florida (WBBH) — A woman was arrested Monday after being accused of stealing a motorized Publix shopping cart and driving it down Airport Road in Punta Gorda.

According to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a Publix store located on Tamiami Trail in Punta Gorda around 10:12 a.m.

Deputies say they talked to the store manager, who told them that a woman had come to the store, stolen a motorized shopping cart and was seen driving it south on Tamiami Trail from Airport Road.

Deputies tracked the woman, identified as Robin Zick, 42, of Punta Gorda, to a Circle K gas station on South Tamiami Trail, almost a mile from the Publix.

Deputies met with Zick, who was still sitting on the cart, and confirmed that the cart, valued at $2,500, was stolen from the Publix.

Emergency medical services then arrived on the scene due to a phone call that Zick had made prior to deputies speaking with her, the CCSO said.

Deputies questioned Zick, who told them that she had taken the motorized shopping cart to go to a medical appointment she had. She told deputies she planned on driving the cart to her appointment and then bringing it back to the Publix.

Zick was then transported to the hospital for further evaluation.

After being released from the hospital, deputies arrested Zick.

Zick faces charges of grand theft.

