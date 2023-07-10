TAMPA, Fla. (WSVN) — Dating in the digital age can be a daunting task, with the challenge of striking up a conversation with a complete stranger. Recognizing this common struggle, Tyler Henkel, a software engineer, has developed a solution to help single people navigate the complexities of online dating.

Henkel, who noticed a prevalent issue with generic and uninspiring opening messages, decided to harness the power of artificial intelligence (AI) to assist users in making meaningful connections. He created an app called WingAI that serves as a virtual wingman on popular dating platforms.

“I could tell that a lot of guys struggle with crafting compelling messages on dating apps. Their go-to lines, such as ‘Hey, what’s up?’ or ‘How’s it going?’ often fail to stand out,” explained Henkel.

The app, which primarily targets male users, but also caters to women, aims to enhance the dating experience by generating personalized icebreaker questions.

“We decided to mainly focus on guys because those are the ones that are usually like the ones sending the first message,” said Henkel, “But it works great for women as well.”

To get started, users simply upload a picture of their match’s profile or profile picture, and the app instantly generates an engaging question to initiate conversation.

“I think everyone who’s like, been on a dating app has had that experience where, you know, they match with somebody and they really don’t really know the person or they don’t have much on their profile, so they’re not really sure what to say,” said Henkel. “I think with this kind of app, we can help give advice that’s going to really make the difference and get people into relationships, hopefully.”

During the testing phase over the past few months, WingAI demonstrated remarkable success. Messages generated by the app yielded an impressive 80% to 85% response rate, a stark contrast to the 40% response rate achieved with generic lines.

To encourage users to experience the app’s benefits, WingAI offers six complimentary icebreakers daily. Alternatively, users can opt for unlimited questions by subscribing to the premium service at a cost of $6 per week.

“It’s really kind of giving you inspiration for what to say,” said Henkel. “Sometimes, you know, you might want to try different ideas and stuff like that, and so this helps you brainstorm.”

WingAI has recently become available for download on the Apple App Store and can also be accessed by Android and desktop users through the WingAI.app website. Henkel hopes to expand its availability to the Google Play App Store in the near future.

With WingAI’s innovative use of artificial intelligence, the path to finding love in the digital realm just got a little easier. As more individuals embrace this technological ally, the app’s potential to transform the online dating landscape appears promising.

