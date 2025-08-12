(WSVN) - A wildlife group is taking the state to court over the organization’s efforts at saving manatees in Florida.

Bears Warriors United sued the Florida Department of Environmental Protection to stop the approval of new septic tank permits along the Indian River Lagoon.

The group said manatees have been starving to death in the lagoon, which stretches from Palm Beach County to Daytona Beach, due to pollutants being released in the northern part of the lagoon, which kills seagrass, their main food source.

“All of these homes along the lagoon that are on septic tanks are slowly leaking literally tons of nitrogen and phosphorus into the system,” said marine biologist Peter Barile.

The state is also now required to submit a plan to monitor manatees’ health.

