A Florida man, who is no stranger to wildlife, becomes the victim of a bad bite from a rattlesnake which sent him to the ICU, fearing the worst.

“Well, I’m cooked. That right there is a fantastic Eastern diamondback rattlesnake that I just got bit in the leg by,” said David Humphlett.

Fortunately, the medical staff at one hospital, including someone very close to him, knew just what to do.

David Humphlett, a social media influencer and wildlife enthusiast was hospitalized after a rattlesnake bite in Gainesville.

“And then I just felt, you know, out of nowhere just this intense pain right in my leg. I mean, honestly, it felt like an alligator. Internally, my reaction was just like. ‘Dang it, like, oh, this is really bad, you know, like I might lose my leg’,” said Humphlett. “So we just went to the fire station and it’s pretty scary because my whole body went numb, head to toe, and it was pretty scary. I called my wife because I thought, I thought I might die. Then we, we got in an ambulance, 10 minute ride to the helipad, life flighted to Shands.”

It happened Dec.18, he was peeling bark around a tree in an effort to find another type of snake when he startled the rattlesnake.

A familiar face was waiting for him at the hospital, his wife, a UF health nurse, who was at work.

“Internally, I’m panicking, but externally, I’m just reassuring him like you’re gonna be so fine, it’s gonna be ok. And then my team here at work helped me run down to the emergency room to be right there as, as you know, the helicopter landed in,” said Emma Rynear.

After 88 vials of anti-venon, he remains in the hospital’s intensive care unit.

“Got my first 10 bottles of anti-venom down. The swelling is still getting worse, so I need more,” said Humphlett.

The couple said the community’s support has been incredible.

“The snake is just doing what it does. It just perceived me as a threat and it was just trying to protect itself. So I’m not mad at the snake and I don’t want anyone else to be mad at the snake either,” said Humphlett.

David said he is excited to get back into the wild once released from the hospital.

