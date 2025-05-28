NEAR ORLANDO (WSVN) — Mother Nature left a Florida neighborhood in shock after wild weather sparked a home fire and created a waterspout nearby.

Deseret Shearer said the thunderstorms rolled in Monday night to her Waterford Lakes neighborhood near Orlando.

The bad weather leaving a mark as a roof caved in, partially destroying an attic, and a nearby home on Bluewater Circle got struck by lightning and erupted in flames.

“You don’t see it very often,” said Shearer. “I heard the lightning a couple times and it was extremely loud”

The homeowner also shared video of a waterspout being formed on a retention pool behind her home.

“It was loud, so I started to look over there, it was starting to suck shingles off the neighbor’s roof and I was like ‘ooo,’ and starting filming it and then it started to form over the water,” said Shearer.

She said weather like this comes with the territory of living in Florida.

“It comes out of nowhere, and its invisible. It starts out of nowhere, and its there,” said Shearer.

Thankfully, everyone made it out of the home safely.

