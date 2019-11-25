White Castle announces plans to open world’s largest location in Orlando

ORLANDO, FLA. (WSVN) - The world’s largest White Castle is coming to Florida.

The company revealed a new location will be opening in the Orlando area.

White Castle, known for their sliders, has not had a presence in the Sunshine State in more than half a century.

The new location is expected to break ground near Walt Disney World in early 2020.

Around 145 workers will be employed at the location.

Currently, White Castle has locations in 13 states, operating more than 375 restaurants in total.

