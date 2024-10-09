As powerful Hurricane Milton moved closer to Florida on Wednesday afternoon, tropical storm-force winds began lashing the state’s Gulf Coast as officials said time was running out for people to evacuate — and the odds of survival were bleak for holdouts determined to stay.

Millions have been ordered to evacuate and bridges were closing as the Category 4 storm was expected to bring massive storm surges, damaging winds and flooding rains. Federal Emergency Management Agency Administrator Deanne Criswell said Wednesday morning, “Some of you might still be able to evacuate safely. For others, it may be too late.”

The storm is threatening the Tampa Bay area, a major population center that is home to more than 3.3 million people and has managed to evade a direct hit from a major hurricane for over 100 years. Milton, which had already brought rain, winds and tornadoes on Wednesday, is menacing communities already battered by deadly Hurricane Helene, which came ashore just two weeks ago.

By early Wednesday, the normally busy interstate leading into downtown Tampa was mostly free of vehicles and few cars moved on side streets. Drivers looking for gas were hard-pressed to find stations that weren’t closed or boarded up.

National Hurricane Center forecasters warned Milton, which has grown in size, is “expected to remain an extremely dangerous major hurricane” when it reaches Florida’s coast.

When will Milton make landfall and how strong will it be?

Milton is expected to make landfall on Florida’s Gulf Coast late Wednesday.

“We are bracing and prepared to receive a major hit,” Gov. Ron DeSantis said at a Wednesday briefing.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the storm was about 120 miles (195 kilometers) southwest of Tampa with sustained winds of 130 mph (215 kph).

The storm is expected to retain hurricane strength as it crosses central Florida on Thursday toward the Atlantic Ocean.

President Joe Biden, who postponed an overseas trip so he could remain at the White House to monitor Milton, warned it “could be one of the worst storms in 100 years to hit Florida.”

Why are scientists saying this is a weird storm season?

Milton is just the latest system in a storm season scientists say is the weirdest they’ve ever seen.

Forecasters predicted a busy Atlantic hurricane season, and it began when Beryl became the earliest storm on record to reach Category 5 status. But from Aug. 20 — the traditional start of peak hurricane season — to Sept. 23 it was record quiet, said Colorado State University hurricane researcher Phil Klotzbach.

Then, five hurricanes popped up between Sept. 26 and Oct. 6 — more than double the old record of two. On Sunday and Monday, there were three hurricanes in October at the same time, which had never happened before, Klotzbach said. In just 46 1/2 hours, Hurricane Milton went from forming as a tropical storm with 40 mph winds to a top-of-the-charts Category 5 hurricane.

With hurricanes disrupting the lives of millions in the U.S., some might wonder if it’s possible to control extreme weather events. But scientists say hurricanes are too powerful for that, and climate change is providing more fuel than ever for storms like Helene and Milton.

How bad is damage expected to be?

Florida’s Gulf Coast is especially vulnerable to storm surge.

Helene came ashore about 180 miles (290 kilometers) north of Tampa and still caused drowning deaths in the Tampa area due to surges that were about 5 to 8 feet (1.5 to 2.5 meters) above normal tide levels.

With Milton, forecasters warn of a possible 8- to 12-foot (2- to 3.5-meter) storm surge in Tampa Bay, and just south of there, from Anna Maria Island to Boca Grande, a surge of up to 13 feet (4 meters).

In St. Petersburg, located on Tampa Bay, officials said residents should prepare for extended power outages and the possible shutdown of its sewage system. Mayor Ken Welch said it wasn’t a storm that the area would recover from quickly: “We have a long road ahead of us.”

Milton is forecast to cross central Florida and dump as much as 18 inches (46 centimeters) of rain while heading toward the Atlantic Ocean, according to the hurricane center.

What if I have travel plans to Florida?

Airports including Tampa International Airport and nearby St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport have shut down as the storm approaches.

And the tourism machine in Orlando, about 84 miles (135 kilometers) inland from Tampa, was grinding to a halt. Orlando International Airport — the nation’s seventh busiest and Florida’s most trafficked — ceased operations Wednesday. And at least three major theme parks — Walt Disney World, Universal Orlando and SeaWorld — will close.

What’s the connection between the Waffle House and hurricanes?

For some residents of storm-prone Southeastern states, the best indicator of a hurricane’s severity can be found at the local Waffle House.

If the Georgia-based restaurant chain stays open in town, neighbors are reassured that the coming storm is unlikely to cause devastation. A closed location of the diner has come to indicate impending disaster.

What might sound like silly logic has become one of the most reliable ways for Southerners and even federal officials to gauge a storm’s severity and identify communities most in need of immediate aid. The Waffle House Index was thought up two decades ago by a federal emergency management official.

