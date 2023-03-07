WEST PALM BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A pilot and soon-to-be father from West Palm Beach lost his life after his plane crashed down near the Lantana Airport in an open field and now his widow is sharing her pain.

“He said, ‘Hey baby, on the final leg of the trip and I love you, to the moon.'” These were the final words Lindi Howell heard from her husband John Howell.

John’s plane crashed near the Lantana Airport Sunday night, killing him and another passenger inside.

“And I told him I loved him more,” she continued. “There are so many thoughts going through my head, we’re expecting our first child in 6 weeks, I never thought I’d be in this position, and he was so excited to be a dad. He was so excited to be a dad.”

Lindi said john was a flight instructor and was picking up a plane from Kentucky. She said she was tracking his flight but John never made it home.

“Everyone is just devastated, I keep thinking he’s going to walk through the door,” said Lindi. “All I have is our child and it’s the only thing keeping me going.”

The couple recently got married two weeks ago and were planning to have a big wedding after their baby.

“We just recently had our maternity photos taken, which was one of the happiest days of our lives,” said Lindi.

Lindi said John was 43 and an army veteran who grew up in West Palm Beach. She also said he was a big adventure guy, with dreams of becoming a commercial pilot. She continued with words to her husband.

“I’m sorry that you didn’t get to see your daughter. I love you more than anything and I will take care of your daughter and our daughter and our dogs and your parents for the rest of my life,” said Lindi as she cried.

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the crash.

John will receive military honors at his funeral service.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.