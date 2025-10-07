WEST PALM BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A West Palm Beach Police officer was transported to the hospital after he was struck by gunfire while responding to reports of an altercation in a residential neighborhood.

Officers were dispatched to 300 block of Baker Drive at around 2 a.m., Tuesday following reports of a quarrel.

Responding units were met by gunfire and an officer was struck.

He was rushed to a hospital and is listed as stable.

At this time, it’s unclear if any arrests were made.

