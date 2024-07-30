WEST PALM BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - West Palm Beach police arrested a man suspected of breaking into City Hall and leaving behind drugs and clothing.

Thirty-four-year-old Jake Foster Machado of Lake Worth Beach was taken into custody on Monday at a drug rehabilitation center in western Palm Beach County. He faces charges of unarmed burglary of an unoccupied structure and possession of a controlled substance.

According to authorities, a city employee discovered men’s clothing and a plastic bag containing white powder in the commission chambers on the morning of July 22. The West Palm Beach Fire Department’s hazardous materials team determined the powder was cocaine.

Security footage showed Machado had entered City Hall two days prior, removed his shirt and shoes, and rolled and crawled on the floor before thrashing around for about 30 minutes, authorities said. He then attempted to force other doors open before leaving the building.

Evidence, including a t-shirt and a pair of Nike sneakers, was collected by crime scene investigators and helped lead authorities to find and arrest Machado.

