WEST PALM BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida officer gave a woman a helping hand when she desperately needed it.

West Palm Beach Police Officer Gesner Michel went above and beyond for a homeless woman who was down on her luck.

While out on the job, which he says he finds worthwhile, he met a woman who he immediately befriended.

“You wake up every morning and you know you’re meeting new people and you get a chance to give people hope,” he said. “I made contact with that person–let me rephrase–not person, my new friend.”

She immediately told him she was looking for a job, but couldn’t seem to get anything done.

That’s when Officer Michel sprung into action to give his new friend that extra boost.

“Hope is giving someone that extra boost, that extra chance, you know, just to say, ‘Hey, it’s not that I hope things get better, I know things will get better,'” he said.

The officer responded with compassion by helping her get a warm meal.

“We’re going to get you some food, OK? It’s on me today. I feel good today. You’re making me happy, so I’m going to make you even more happy,” he told the woman.

During their hang out, Michel was able to secure the woman a new ID and even found her a place to sleep.

“At least we know we got a bed, right? Did I not say we weren’t going to get something?” Michel joked with the woman.

He said the woman was grateful for the kind actions.

“She was just so grateful. She was surprised, you know, that I took the time to help her and I told her it was not a problem, it’s normal for me,” he said.

Now, his next step is finding his new friend a new job.

“She says she’s a really good waitress, so if anyone in West Palm Beach would like to hire somebody, she’ll be ready,” he said.

The officer says he’ll be ready for the next person that needs that extra boost.

“‘Cause I live by paying it forward,” said Michel.

Michel has been with the WPB PD for seven years.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.