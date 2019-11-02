West Palm Beach man ID’d as pilot killed ahead of Stuart Air Show

STUART, Fla. (WSVN) — The pilot who was killed in a plane crash hours before the Stuart Air Show was a South Florida resident.

Event officials confirmed to 7News the victim in Friday’s crash was West Palm Beach resident Joseph Masessa.

Investigators said the 59-year-old was the only person on board the aircraft as it took a nosedive onto the ground and exploded.

Officials said Masessa was practicing before his performance this weekend.

Saturday’s events at the Stuart Air Show were cancelled, not because of the crash, but due to bad weather.

Sunday’s events will be held in memory of Masessa.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

