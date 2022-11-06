NEAR WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WSVN) — A South Florida man landed behind bars days after, authorities said, his dog was found tied and abandoned on a Martin County road, leaving animal advocates outraged.

According to Martin County Animal Control, a passing driver spotted Maverick on the desolate roadway last week.

Authorities said the canine was tied to a barbed wire fence, overheated, muzzled and struggling to breathe.

“He was having such a hard time because dogs use panting to regulate and cool themselves down. He couldn’t pant,” said Tabitha Queen, an animal control officer with the Martin County Sheriff’s Office.

Queen said it’s unclear how long Maverick was out there.

At first, Queen said, the dog was skittish and fearful, but that changed once they got him somewhere safe and gave him some water.

“He was so relieved, so happy, and once we got him unmuzzled, you just see him melt,” she said.

Investigators’ next step was figuring out how Maverick got there. That turned out to be easy, since the dog is chipped.

The deputies’ discovery led them to West Palm Beach resident Yunio Lopez. Investigators said he had a hard time explaining why Maverick was tied to a fence so far from home.

“The story changed so many different times that it’s hard to believe, really, anything at this point,” said MCSO Chief Deputy John Budensiek.

One of those stories, according to deputies, is that Maverick ran away, but if that were true, Budensiek said, it makes the situation even worse.

“At least put some effort into making sure your animal, which, you know, is muzzled, isn’t running around in the wild and is absolutely going to die if somebody doesn’t intervene,” said Budensiek.

Lopez has been charged with animal neglect.

Maverick is being cared for at the Treasure Coast Humane Society until he is ready to be put up for adoption.

